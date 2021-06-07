Keep Cocke County Beautiful and Great Smoky Mountains National Park recently participated in a clean up of the Foothills Parkway. There were eight volunteers (including three children) who persevered through the rain and cleaned up the pull-offs. Efforts will be made at a late date to tackle graffiti removal.
Several volunteers took kits so they could come back at a later time to clean-up the litter. A missionary team from Utah visited and helped clean litter along with a gentleman from Jefferson County. Big thanks to everyone who either volunteered or will volunteer at a later date to clean-up. The Foothills Parkway Clean-Up is part of the Great American Clean-Up effort through Keep America Beautiful.
