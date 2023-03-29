A neighbor dispute over dogs quickly turned ugly Saturday in Harford.
A report from the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office states deputies were dispatched to 3580 Mill Creek Road regarding a neighbor trying to run over the caller with her vehicle. A second call came in while police were responding to the original dispatch that gunshots were fired in the area and the call was disconnected.
As noted in the report, several witnesses were on scene when police arrived and told deputies there have previously been problems with the neighbors.
Jeffrey Poleet and Tristan Buchanan stated they were in their driveway and the neighbor’s dogs had been over there. Words were exchanged between them and their neighbors and it escalated quickly.
Buchanan told police, per the report, that Jessica Campbell, the neighbor, called him a racial slur, got into her Chevrolet Tahoe and sped over to their driveway. Both Poleet and Buchanan report Campbell sped up and tried running them over. Several witnesses also provided similar statements.
Poleet and Buchanan state in the report that they threw rocks at the car while Campbell tried to run them over. A witness, Joseph Mayes, stated he fired two rounds in the air to deescalate matters.
Poleet also stated that while Campbell was trying to run them over, her spouse, Christopher Merrill, was throwing rocks across the road at them.
Campbell, 47, was arrested and transported to Cocke County Jail Annex. Per the report, she was charged with reckless endangerment-vehicle/felony and aggravated assault.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.