Jessica Campbell

Jessica Campbell

 COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

A neighbor dispute over dogs quickly turned ugly Saturday in Harford.

A report from the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office states deputies were dispatched to 3580 Mill Creek Road regarding a neighbor trying to run over the caller with her vehicle. A second call came in while police were responding to the original dispatch that gunshots were fired in the area and the call was disconnected.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.