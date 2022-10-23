Unclaimed property check

Senator Steve Southerland (left), and Treasurer Lillard (right) returned $9,400 of missing money to Cocke County Mayor Rob Mathis (center).

 PHOTO: TENNESSEE DEPT. OF TREASURY

Senator Steve Southerland (R.-Morristown) joined State Treasurer David H. Lillard, Jr. Wednesday to return $9,414.39 in unclaimed property to County Mayor Rob Mathis on behalf of Cocke County government.

Unclaimed property is money turned over to the state by businesses and organizations that were unable to locate the rightful owner. The Unclaimed Property Division is a consumer protection program of the Tennessee Department of Treasury that works to reunite the millions of missing dollars turned over every year with its rightful owners.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.