COCKE COUNTY—USDA Forest Service officials at the Cherokee National Forest say nearly 500 acres have burned in the Cherokee National Forest over the last three days.
In Cocke County, the Mill Creek fire located near Newport and the Tennessee Visitor Center at the Tennessee/North Carolina state line along Interstate 40 is at approximately 120 acres.
The Meadow Creek fire in Cocke County northeast of Del Rio is approximately 360 acres.
The Mill Creek Fire started on private property Thursday, April 22. It is now burning within the Cherokee National Forest along westbound Interstate 40 at mile marker 446.
The fire is approximately 5% contained with multiple structures threatened.
Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry (TDF) is establishing containment lines around the threatened structures. TDF and the USDA Forest Service Cherokee National Forest are working together to manage the fire.
Sixty personnel are on scene from those agencies plus the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA), Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT), Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), Cocke County Sheriff’s Department and Fire Department, and numerous Cocke County Volunteer Fire Departments.
For traffic information and potential closures regarding Interstate 40 please visit https://smartway.tn.gov/ The Meadow Creek fire is 100 percent contained at this time.
Crews are working to reinforce fire lines today.
Forest Service Road 404 within the fire area is closed today but will reopen when deemed safe for public travel.
“Safety is a top priority when fighting fire” said Forest Fire Management Officer Trent Girard. “I would like to thank all the resources from the TDF, TDOT, TEMA, THP, fire crews from other states and numerous other local fire departments for the support.”
Wildfires can produce high quantities of smoke. During wildfire activity, firefighters can do little to reduce smoke impacts. Affected communities should remain aware of smoke advisories and conditions. Learn more at https://www.airnow.gov/.
