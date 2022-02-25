NEWPORT—The Jefferson-Cocke County Utility District (JCCUD) Board of Directors approved a 2.5% cash award to all employees at their February meeting on Tuesday morning. The award came as a way to counter the increased cost of living over 2021.
The meeting began with a review of January’s minutes and the approval of invoices over $100, which passed quickly.
General Manager Tommy Bible gave his monthly report, sharing with the board the figures of what he said was, “for a manager of a gas utility… almost a perfect month. We had good weather the whole time; it actually made our rates cheaper.”
Bible went on to present the Degree Days for January, which show how much the month’s weather affects demand for natural gas. According to Bible, a normal January comes in around 899 Degree Days, and this January was measured at 873, meaning this January was only about 3% warmer than normal. For reference, January of 2021 measured only 796 and 2020 came in at 638 Degree Days.
The district’s customer base continues to grow, with 196 new customers over the past twelve months.
By volume, the district’s natural gas sales saw a decrease of 23,000 MCF (thousand cubic feet) in sales from last January, due in large part to the loss of Conagra as a customer.
Year-to-date, however, the district is still outpacing their figures from last fiscal year by a narrow margin.
The district’s January propane sales also saw a notable dip from last January despite an uptick in their customer base. Year-to-date Propane sales are down about 24,000 gallons from 2021.
Liquid Propane Walk-In and Appliance Sales were on pace with last January.
Bible went on to share that the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) Natural Gas contract settlement price for January came off the board at $4.042 per MMBtu (Million British thermal units). That price is down from December’s $5.447 settlement price. Bible went on to disclose that February’s price rose greatly in the final minutes of trading before settling at $6.265.
“Now we had 40,000 locked in at $3.81, and its been a fairly cold February, so we’ve been able to get quite a bit of our storage gas out. Our storage gas costs us right at $3, so this price will be blended down, but certainly this cost customers across this country, the last 30 minutes of trading, a tremendous amount of money,” Bible said.
He went on to share that the district’s gas storage was at about 50% capacity.
Next, Bible shared that United Utilities’ projected revenue for the end of January was $2.6 million dollars, which is more than $1.1 million higher than the district’s next-most-profitable year.
Bible shared the district’s rates for the month, with residential customers paying $1.1775 per Therm and interruptible customers paying $0.5595 per Therm.
Bible’s report closed by praising the work of the district’s staff in the face of COVID-19.
The board approved the report, and the district’s rates were approved shortly after.
The board’s next item was discussion of amendments to the district’s Pension and Deferred Income Plans, which was led by Administrative Manager Heather Jones.
The main amendments included the restructure of the Employer Contributions to the Pension Plan. Previously, employees were required to work 1,000 hours before they were eligible to enter the program at the next Open Enrollment period, but the new plan would allow employees to enter the program on the first day of the month after they have worked 90 days. The changes in both plans were meant to make the plans more employee-friendly.
The board approved both amended plans.
The next item was the discussion of purchasing more propane tanks. Propane and Purchasing Manager Jonathan Sane led the discussion, in which he reminded the board that the district had 33 customers who had paid to have tanks set, but they only had seven tanks available.
The board approved the purchase of 15 used tanks to refurbish, as they were both less expensive and more readily available than new tanks.
The next item was the approval of a cash award to be paid to all employees sometime before April 1.
“The cost of living went up 7.4% during 2021. I can’t sit here and tell you that I want us to chase the cost of living, but I can tell you that our people work hard, and I don’t want run the risk of losing our employees. We were able to give 4%, we’ve had a great year on United Utilities… and so I’d like to ask this board to pay our people a 2.5% cash award,” Bible said.
The board approved the payment and moved on to hear the Administrative Manager’s report from Heather Jones.
During her report, Jones commended Jan Pack for her work with the district, sharing an anecdote of a customer coming to her with praise for Pack’s customer service. Jones presented Pack with a certificate.
Jones moved on to remind the board that the district would be undergoing Network Security Training and that Dynamix would be performing updates on their I9 system.
Assistant General Manager Clint Hammonds reported that the Classic City crew would be continuing to help JCCUD with services and main extensions.
He shared that valve maintenance would begin soon, as well as leak testing for their Newport area. Propane and Purchasing Manager Jonathan Sane reported 1,441 service tickets in the queue.
