Walters State Community College has received a $981,000 grant from the Tennessee Higher Education Commission to provide career education tools and opportunities for enhanced training to area high school students as well as apprenticeship programs for area manufacturers.
This grant will fund the college’s TIME (Training Industrial Manufacturing Excellence) Program, uniting Walters State’s 10-county service area through a partnership that includes economic- and community- development agencies, school systems and employers.
The funding is part of the Governor’s Investment in Vocational Education (GIVE) grant initiative and was funded by the Tennessee General Assembly. . The program facilitates the alignment of local workforce and education partners to facilitate employer-driven career pathways.
“This presents a unique opportunity for educators and employers throughout our service area to present vocational opportunities in manufacturing and other key skill areas to students earlier in their educational journey,” Dr. Tony Miksa, president of Walters State, said. “We know that students make better choices when given information. This grant will enable us to provide that information in new, more relevant ways through experiences like pre-apprenticeships.”
TIME is designed to implement services to assist high school students in preparing to join the workforce. Specific plans have been developed based on local workforce needs.
