NEWPORT—A Newport couple has been charged following a traffic stop on Saturday, July 25. Officers Paul Weber and Brandt Stephens reported they were patrolling the area of Amanda Circle when a Chevrolet Silverado turned onto the street and came to a stop in the middle of the roadway.
Officer Weber said the driver, later identified as Eric Williams, 42, Charles Street, put his hands out the window.
Officers made contact with Williams and detected an odor of alcohol coming from the vehicle. Williams reportedly admitted that he and his passenger, Christy Williams, 47, had consumed alcohol prior.
According to the report, Mr. Williams had bloodshot eyes and his speech was slurred. He advised officers that his house was a short distance away.
However, Officer Weber said there were no houses in the direction that Williams was referring to.
Officers administered a field sobriety test to Williams and he performed poorly on all tests given.
According to the report, Williams kept insisting officers drive him home instead of taking him to jail. He and Mrs. Williams were placed under arrest without incident.
While searching the vehicle officers found several empty alcohol containers.
Mr. Williams was charged with driving under the influence and violation of open container law, and Mrs. Williams was charged with public intoxication.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.