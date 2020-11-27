NEWPORT—The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a large sum of cash that was taken from a Farm Road residence on Tuesday, Nov. 25.
Lt. Max Laughter spoke with the victim, who said someone reportedly stole a bank bag that contained nearly $20,000 that was hidden in a small closet of the home.
The victim advised that on November 12, he hired a company to fix his roof due to a leak. The money was located in the same room where the leak was located.
The victim said workers entered that room several times throughout the day.
The incident is under investigation.
