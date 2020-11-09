COCKE COUNTY—The Christmas season is coming to Cocke County…so be on the lookout!
Remember driving around the neighborhood on a chilly night in December looking for Christmas lights?
Rudolph’s Roadshow is bringing memories of Christmas with a fun, virtual map of decorated homes in Cocke County.
Show off your holiday spirit! Then, take a drive around our beautiful community.
The Cocke County Partnership is pleased to announce Rudolph’s Road Show 2020!
They are looking for businesses and members of the community to participate in this fun holiday event.
Christmas magic, yard banners for the winners and bragging rights are set to sweeten the deal!
The Partnership invites local businesses, civic groups, organizations, schools and residences to create and show off their holiday home and yard displays.
Step 1: Decorate your home and front yard or the front of your business with enough tinsel and lights to make Clark Griswold green with envy.
Step 2: Register your display for free at http://bit.ly/RudolphsRdShow.
Step 3: The Cocke County Partnership will produce a virtual map with the locations of all registered homes and businesses, so you can plan a walk or drive around the neighborhood to see and share in the celebration. You can view the map at http://bit.ly/RudolphsRdShowMap.
Creativity and imaginations are welcome; there are no limits on how festive you can be. There are no restrictions on design; however, they must be family-friendly and visible from the street.
To be considered for judging, homes and businesses should be prepared to have decorations on display from December 1 through December 31.
In the second week of December, a panel will judge and award families and businesses with the coveted titles of first through third place for Residential entries, first through third place for Commercial entries and three additional winners for Rudolph’s Choice, Best Religious Theme and the Griswold Special.
Yard banners for the category winners will be on display throughout the remainder of the month.
You can find more details on the Cocke County Partnership Facebook page or at newportcockecountychamber.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.