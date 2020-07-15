COSBY—A 15-year-old was killed following a single vehicle accident on Caney Creek Road on Tuesday, July 14.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol identified the victim as Jacob Frazier, 15, Cosby.
On Tuesday, several first responders were dispatched to the 400 block of Caney Creek Road, in reference to a motorcycle accident just before 8:30 p.m.
Upon arrival, THP Trooper Erik Raines learned Frazier was traveling Westbound on Caney Creek Road when a large dog ran into the roadway in front of Frazier.
According to the report, Frazier struck the dog and lost control of his 2020 Honda motorcycle.
Frazier was transported to UT Medical Center where he later passed away.
Trooper Raines said in the report that Frazier was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.