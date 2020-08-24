COCKE COUNTY—State Senator Steve Southerland (R-Morristown) and Representative Jeremy Faison (R-Cosby) recently announced that a combined total of $8,402 in library grants will be coming to libraries which serve Cocke County.
The Tennessee State Library and Archives grants stem from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES) Act passed earlier this year. The funds will assist in increased needs for technology resulting from the pandemic, as well as supplies to keep library staff and visitors safe.
"I am delighted to see these grants awarded to our local libraries and local non-profits," said Senator Southerland. "Our libraries have many new challenges as a result of the pandemic. I thank our librarians for their hard work in meeting these challenges. They do an awesome job and I was pleased to support these grants to help them continue serving our communities."
"Our public libraries have never been more important to our citizens. These funds will help put resources and technology into the hands that need it. I greatly appreciate the efforts of our local libraries working to better serve our residents by providing greater access for everyone."
The grants include $3,667 to the Newport Stokely Memorial Library, $1,665 to the Parrotsville Community Library, $1,657 to the Marie Ellison Memorial Library and $1,413 to the Cosby Community Center. The funds will be used for supplies and to enhance video conferencing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.