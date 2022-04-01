NEWPORT—The Cocke County Election Commission office announces the Early Voting Site for all 2022 Elections and Early Voting Hours for the May County Primary.
Early Voting in Cocke County will occur at 157 Western Plaza Dr., Newport, which is two doors down from where Early Voting occurred in 2020. Signs will be posted soon. The Early Voting Site will be beside H&R Block. There are no plans to have Early Voting at the Courthouse Annex this year.
The May Primary Early Voting Dates and Times at 157 Western Plaza Dr. are as follows:
Wednesday, April 13, 2022 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Thursday, April 14, 2022 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Friday, April 15, 2022 CLOSED
Saturday, April 16, 2022 9 a.m. – 12 Noon
Monday, April 18, 2022 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Tuesday, April 19, 2022 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Wednesday, April 20, 2022 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Thursday, April 21, 2022 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Friday, April 22, 2022 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Saturday, April 23, 2022 9 a.m. – 12 Noon
Monday, April 25, 2022 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Tuesday, April 26, 2022 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Wednesday, April 27, 2022 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Thursday, April 28, 2022 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
All Cocke County registered voters may vote early during the Early Voting period at the Early Voting Site. Voters must show a photo ID issued by the Tennessee or federal government when voting in-person. Examples are a Tennessee Driver License with name and photo, a Passport, or VA Card with photo.
Voters who wait until Election Day, May 3, to vote must vote at their assigned Election Day polling place. Election Day voting hours on May 3 will be 9 a.m. until 8 p.m.
Campaigning and political campaign materials relevant to this election are prohibited within the 100-foot boundary of the entrance to Early Voting or any polling place on Election Day.
The Sample Ballot is posted online at CockeCountyElection.org and is available at the Election Commission office in the Courthouse Annex. The Sample Ballot will be published soon in The Newport Plain Talk and will be available for voters to see during Early Voting and on Election Day.
The May Election is a County Primary. Voters should review the Sample Ballot and be prepared to declare Republican Primary or Democratic Primary when appearing to vote or when requesting an absentee by-mail ballot.
Voters affected by Redistricting should have received a new voter registration card in the mail within the past month.
The last day to request an Absentee By-Mail ballot is Tuesday, April 26.
The Voter Registration Deadline for the May County Primary is Monday, April 4, in-person at the election commission office or online at GoVoteTN.gov. Voter registration does not automatically transfer from county to county.
If a person has moved back to Cocke County after living in another county or state for a while, then they should make sure they registered to vote in Cocke County by the deadline of April 4, 2022.
Persons who are already registered to vote in Cocke County but have moved since the last election are strongly encouraged to update their addresses now or during Early Voting instead of waiting until Election Day. Address changes can be made at GoVoteTN.gov, at the Election Commission office, or during Early Voting hours at the Early Voting Site.
Registered voters who wait until Election Day, May 3, to update their addresses will have to complete several minutes of additional paperwork and might have to travel to a different polling place.
For more information, call the election commission office at 423-623-2042, or go online to CockeCountyElection.org.
