NEWPORT—Multiple new projects are taking shape for the Newport/Cocke County Economic Development Commission.
EDC Director and Partnership President Lucas Graham provided updates on the projects Thursday evening for EDC board members.
Project Diego is one of the newest to come onto Graham’s radar.
He told the board that State ECD leaders have led the process that could bring a manufacturing client to Cocke County.
“The county was preselected as a top 10 site, but we have not received feedback yet,” Graham said.
“The company won’t narrow down the number of sites until mid January. Hopefully we can make it into the their top picks for site visits.”
Another new project, titled Delta, focuses more on retail development.
Multiple properties would need to be acquired and redeveloped to make the project possible, according to Graham.
The State and local legislators have been contacted to inquire about special considerations to make the development possible.
Graham said Delta could be a big project for Exit 435.
Project Orange, which is also relatively new to the EDC, has progressed fairly rapidly.
The leadership team for the company recently came to the county for a second site visit.
Graham said a proposal may come from the company after the Christmas holiday.
“This would be a new build in the innovation park if they choose to move forward. There is a good job count associated with the project and other ancillary projects may come to the county because of it. The company is looking to come back with a proposal after Christmas.”
Graham briefly discussed the $6 million ARC Grant that was recently awarded to the Partnership. The funds will be used to build 50-75 miles of bike trails in the county.
Graham said the project has drawn lots of interest since the announcement was made.
“We have received lots of great feedback from regional bike organizations and a few race organizers that are interested in the venue when the trails are finished. There are still a lot of studies and hoops we have to jump through that will take some time, but it is very exciting.”
During the Partnership portion of the meeting board members voted to approve the amended employment contract for Graham.
The amendments included a 3% cost-of-living adjustment retroactive for the five years of Graham’s employment. Another amendment also moves the annual $10,000 bonus Graham is eligible to receive into his regular salary.
Board member Steve Smith made the motion to approve the amended contract with a second coming from Newport Mayor Roland “Trey” Dykes.
The motion passed with a 6-4 vote.
County Mayor Crystal Ottinger voted against the amended contract saying it equated to a 34% raise for Graham.
“I don’t know why this wasn’t discussed during budget time,” Ottinger said.
“Now were looking at a $22,000 increase in the middle of a contract. That’s a 34% raise with the retroactive amount and I can’t justify voting for that myself.”
Board member Tommy Bible was also a no vote. Bible said amending the contract with that dollar amount was difficult to accept during a national crisis.
Mayor Dykes noted that Graham had not received a raise during his five years with the Partnership.
“I’m not sure if any of us working a salaried job without a raise in five years would be happy. I don’t understand the reluctance to do this.”
Jennifer Brown, Director of Finance and HR for the Partnership, told the board that no new money from the city or county would be needed to cover the amendments to Graham’s contract.
The EDC and Partnership boards will meet again on January 21 at 5:30 p.m.
