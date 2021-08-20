COSBY—Adventure Distilling Company will hold a unique event to support the Petty Family Foundation this Saturday, August 21.
Starting at Adventure Distilling, drivers will make their own "moonshine" run down the original Thunder Road. They'll make stops along the way and end with a party featuring music, food trucks and of course moonshine, back at Adventure Distilling.
Tickets for the event are $50 per person. VIP tickets will include dinner, access to the VIP area, a souvenir and a meet and greet with Moonshiners Mark and Digger, Kelly, Sally and more. VIP tickets are $150 per person.
Contact Shannon at shannon@pettyfamilyfoundation for more information or tickets.
The Petty Family Foundation is a 501(c) non-profit organization. Adventure Distilling will be donation all proceeds from the event to the foundation.
