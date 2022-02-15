Several educators were granted tenure by the County Board of Education (CBOE) during their February meeting. The board met last week to recognize the recipients and also honor the county’s Teachers of the Year.
Nine individuals received tenure by unanimous vote of the board. Those receiving tenure included Tammy Dudley and Kim Dykes of Edgemont, Joe Boggs of Northwest, Alexandra Holt of Parrottsville, Lisa Miller and Teresa Gilland of Smoky Mountain, Jessica Freeman of Del Rio, and Whitney Laws and Cory Smith of the Central Office.
In addition to granting individuals tenure, the board also recognized the county’s Teachers of the Year. Brooke Norris was named Teacher of the Year for grades Pre-K through fourth, Henrietta Gregg for grades five through eight and Ashley Neas-McCaul for grades nine through twelve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.