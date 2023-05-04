A pursuit that originated in North Carolina came to a fiery conclusion in Newport on Thursday morning.
The driver is listed as Christian Ricoy Rodriguez, out of Staten Island, New York, in the Cocke County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) incident report.
Initially, it was believed the driver may have been wanted out of Virginia and tied to the murder of a police officer, however in an email Thursday afternoon, Cocke County Chief C.J. Ball stated his department has confirmed the driver was not the escapee out of Virginia. He further stated CCSO is still waiting to confirm if he is wanted from another county or state.
The pursuit through Newport, including the downtown area, had earlier reached speeds of 102 mph.
It began when CCSO deputies were notified that the North Carolina Highway Patrol Interdiction Unit was in pursuit of a red van with Illinois license plates on WB I-40 and terminated the pursuit at the state line. It was at that time that information was relayed that the driver may have been an escaped federal inmate involved in a police murder, which proved to be incorrect.
A van matching the description was located on I-40 at around the 438 mile marker west bound per the incident report and was confirmed on radar at 102 mph. After confirming it was the same vehicle as was being pursued in North Carolina, a stop was attempted by CCSO, however, the driver ignored lights and sirens.
Tennessee Highway Patrol then successfully deployed spike strips on the van between mile markers 435 and 432 on I-40. The driver proceeded to exit via Exit 432 and continued to flee on West Highway 25/70 toward Newport.
The report further indicates the driver failed to stop at several red lights, crossed the fog line multiple times and continued through Newport at a high rate of speed before crashing into a tree line on East Highway 25/70 just past Farra Way.
Cocke County Fire Department responded to the scene as the van caught fire after it went off the road. The fire was extinguished shortly after the fire department's arrival.
The driver was then located walking on Old Asheville Highway in front of the Cocke County Jail, where CCSO Sgt. Joshua Malone gave verbal commands to stop and get on the ground, but he reportedly continued to walk away. Malone reports the driver made a gesture while walking away, imitating a gun with his hand.
Newport Police arrived on the scene and forced the driver to the ground.
He was identified as Christian Ricoy Rodriguez by a Mexico Consular ID card, however, CCSO indicates it is still working to confirm his identity.
He was transported to the Cocke County Jail and is being charged with speeding, evading arrest, resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search as well as driving unlicensed and reckless driving.
