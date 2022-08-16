NEWPORT—In addition to voting to have a runoff election to resolve the tie election for a commissioner for the District 3, Post 2 position and hearing about the E-911 board requirements, the County Legislative Body (CLB) heard reports and approved a building purchase on Monday.
Several notaries were approved, including:
• Hans N. Faust, Fisher Insurance
• Mark Stanford Paddock, State Farm
• Jessica Carothers, State Farm
• Heather Shantel Holt
• Cynthia Audrey Quinton
• Connie W. Frisbee
• Melanie G. McCollum
• Christina Mandigo Leas
Commissioner David Veridal reported for the landfill committee that there were still problems with getting pans and compactors picked up and emptied in a timely manner. He said hopefully that problem will be rectified in a new contract and that they have reached the point of a Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) inspection of the new landfill.
County Mayor Crystal Ottinger reminded the CLB that back in May they approved a resolution for a CDBG grant to do repairs to the Memorial Building. She reported that her office had been notified they were awarded a grant.
It was Mayor Ottinger’s last meeting as county mayor, and she addressed the CLB. “Thank you all for your service to the community. It has been a pleasure to work with all of you, and Cocke County is better for you (CLB members) having served.”
In other business, Randy Jones of Incredible Tiny Homes addressed the CLB. He said that his company has been in operation for four years at the former Ace Products location off Industrial Road. He said his dream had been to help Appalachian communities.
He explained that the tiny homes housing development off Industrial Road near the factory is comprised 95% of single women older than 60. He said no children live in the development. In the future, the development will work to create its own volunteer fire department, he explained.
Currently, the factory builds five homes a day, and he said during the summer months he hired high school students and paid them $15 an hour and gave them each a $500 bonus. He said hopefully they will return to work at the factory during holidays and time off from school.
Incredible Tiny Homes employs 35 men, Jones said. He said his plan is to increase their salary to $30 per hour.
The facility constructs homes ranging from 180 to 300 square feet. Jones said the business has acquired 150 acres of land across from the factory to use for the growing housing development.
Jones said a tiny home will be given away at a Cocke County High School (CCHS) football game with raffle proceeds being divided between the football team and band. The home to be given away is valued at $20,000.
Commissioner Gayla Blazer presented outgoing commissioners with certificates of appreciation for their service to the county. A certificate was also presented to former county attorney Brittany Wild Vick.
The CLB approved the purchase of Unit 4 of Newport Plaza Shopping Center to use as office space. The purchase will be made from the Cocke County Board of Education for $1.2 million from ARP funds, which were earmarked for the purchase.
Attorney Jeff Greene noted that the owner only wanted to work with the school system, and the building in question is the former Ingles grocery store. Commissioner Norman Smith said an architectural study of the building found it to be structurally sound and suitable for offices.
ARP funds can only be used for specific projects and allows the county to do things that otherwise may not be attainable, it was pointed out. With a motion by Commissioner Forest Clevenger and a second by Commissioner Kyle Shute, the CLB voted to approve the purchase agreement.
Appointing replacement members for vacancies on the Civil Service Board was tabled until September when newly elected commissioners and the newly elected county mayor take office.
