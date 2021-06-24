BYBEE—Deputies were searching the home of a man believed to be involved in a hit and run accident in Hamblen County when they discovered a Marijuana plant. The suspect fled into a wooded section of the property, which led deputies to search the surrounding area.
They subsequently found 196 other plants in pots similar to the one found inside the home. The suspect was identified as Robin Sutton. Family members denied knowing about the plants, and claimed they were Sutton’s.
Sutton was located later that day and taken into custody on the charge of Sale, Delivery, Manufacturing or Possession of Drugs. Reports show that Sutton said he could no longer afford Marijuana, so he decide to grow it.
