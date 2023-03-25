A reported meeting over money matters between two motorists at Love’s travel center reportedly turned into a chase with gunfire Tuesday in Newport.
According to a report filed by Newport Police Department Officer Lindsey Laughter,, NPD was dispatched at around 7:30 p.m. to Highway 25E to assist the Tennessee Highway Patrol. THP Trooper Matthew Merica, per Laughter’s report, stated he observed a Chevrolet truck and a Pontiac stopped in the middle of the road and when he turned around to investigate, both took off at a high rate of speed. The truck appeared to be chasing the Pontiac.
THP was able to get both vehicles stopped at the 95 Mart gas station on Highway 25E.
Per the report, the driver of the Pontiac, Colby Shelton, stated he met the other driver, Bandon Clevenger, at Love’s and an argument ensued due to him not having money he owed Clevenger. Shelton stated Clevenger attempted to assault him and Shelton left, but Clevenger followed him out of Love’s parking lot and chased him on Highway 25/70.
Shelton said, per the report, in the area of Clayton Homes, Clevenger produced a handgun from his truck and fired into the side of Shelton’s car.
Police observed what appeared to be a bullet hole in the passenger side door of Shelton’s car. Clevenger acknowledged he did have a handgun in the vehicle.
A Glock .43 handgun was retrieved by police from the floorboard of the truck and Clevenger was detained by police.
In the report, Clevenger claimed Shelton flashed a gun at him first while traveling down Highway 25/70.
Shelton denied having a gun and gave permission for his car to be searched and no weapons were found in his vehicle or on his person.
According to the report, due to statements and evidence at the scene, Clevenger was charged with aggravated assault and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex without further incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.