COSBY—Multiple agencies are battling fires on Trail Hollow and Middle Creek in the Cosby area. Citizens are asked to avoid these areas at this time.
The Emergency Management Agency Director, Joe Esway, has activated the Emergency Operations Center and taken the county to Threat Condition 3.
Citizens are asked to refrain from outdoor burning of any kind as the county is at a "Very High" risk of spread due to low humidity and high winds.
As of this moment, no evacuations have been ordered, but that may change. Please continue to follow the Newport Plain Talk for updates as well as the Cocke County Emergency Management Facebook Page.
