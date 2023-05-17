Smoky Mountain Humane Society is set to receive a $15,000 grant investment from national nonprofit Petco Love in support of its lifesaving work for animals in Cocke County in East Tennessee.

Petco Love is a national nonprofit leading change for pets by harnessing the power of love to make communities and pet families closer, stronger and healthier. Since its founding in 1999, Petco Love has invested $350 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. Petco Love helps find loving homes for pets in partnership with Petco and more than 4,000 organizations across North America, with 6.7 million pets adopted and counting.

