County Dispatch advised Sergeant Dylan Norton that a possible drunk driver was headed southbound on Cosby Highway on November 20. The caller informed dispatch that the vehicle nearly struck multiple cars head on in the wrong lane of travel. The caller then informed dispatch that the vehicle had turned around near Janice’s Diner and headed towards Newport.
Norton observed a vehicle matching the description failing to maintain its lane multiple times. The vehicle turned onto Bogard Road in the wrong lane of traffic, nearly striking another vehicle head on. Norton conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and came in contact with the driver, Shannon Bachtel.
While speaking with her, Norton could smell a strong odor of alcohol coming from her person. The report states that Batchel's eyes were bloodshot and glossy. Norton asked Bachtel if she had drank any alcohol, to which she said yes. Bachtel said she had “multiple beers and a mixed drink.”
Bachtel was asked to complete a field sobriety test to which she performed poorly on all tasks. Norton placed Bachtel under arrest and transported her to the County Jail. Inside her vehicle was several open beer cans and a red solo cup filled with an unknown beer.
