NEWPORT—A Del Rio man sustained serious injuries after he crashed into a tree on Edwina-Bridgeport Road on Wednesday, Sept. 23.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol identified the male as Larry E. Helton Jr., 46.
Several first responders were dispatched to the area of Edwina-Bridgeport Road near Bat Harbor Road in reference to the single vehicle accident just before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Upon arrival, THP Trooper Ronnie Hall learned Helton was traveling east when he failed to maintain his lane of travel and crossed the centerline of the roadway. Helton veered his Mitsubishi Montero Sport off the roadway and struck a tree head-on.
Helton was airlifted to University of Tennessee Medical Center for treatment.
According to the report, Nathan Runyan, 21, Newport was a passenger in the vehicle but the report did not indicate if he was injured.
