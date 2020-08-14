NEWPORT—The Cocke County Board of Education met Thursday evening where they finalized the reopening plan for county schools.
Manney Moore, Director of Schools, said a lot of hard work has been put into planning and preparation for the new year.
He said the school system has been in touch with other local districts almost daily.
Moore said the “perfect scenario doesn’t exist” in terms of reopening.
“Schools across the country are looking for solutions on how to best educate students,” Moore said.
“We have been overly vigilant to explore all current models that have been implemented up to this point, or that systems plan to institute to educate students appropriately and safely.
“While we respect and need the guidance of our fellow districts, our decisions have to be based on Cocke County and the efforts that we can put forth to serve the children of the county in the safest and most appropriate manner.”
Moore went on to say that plans call for students to participate in a staggered attendance for either Wednesday, August 19, Thursday, August 20, or Friday, August 21.
At that time parents and students will receive instructions on how to properly complete yearly paperwork that is vital for each student enrolled in the district.
Moore said that “beginning on Monday, August 24, students will attend based on school level assigned groups of approximately 50%. Students will be assigned to either a Monday-Tuesday group or Wednesday-Thursday group with Friday set as remote learning days.”
Buildings will be open on Fridays for special programs, intervention, remediation and assessment. Buses will run beginning Wednesday, August 19.
Parents will be contacted regarding their child’s assigned day to participate in the staggered attendance.
Moore told board members in person contact creates a more effective means to deliver the numerous services the school system provides to students and staff members.
The director also said that plans are fluid and are subject to change as the COVID-19 pandemic impacts schools and the community.
“Our board, our staff and our teachers have been extremely flexible and stand ready to meet future challenges. This situation is anything but optimal. However, we look forward to growing as students, parents, educators, faculty and staff during this stressful time of unknowns and discomfort.
“Please bear with us and hang in there. Things are fluid and can change. We ask everyone to be prepared for future changes, for better or worse. I continue to be very proud of our schools and our community for their work during this pandemic.”
The reopening plan was approved by board members with a 6-1 vote. The single “No” vote came from first district board member Richard Coggins.
The board also approved a 180-day schedule that features 173 instructional days and seven stockpile days.
The new calendar gives the school system the opportunity to use fall break as a week of remote learning for students.
Two in-service days will be moved to instructional days, and three stockpile days will be changed from weather to sickness closures if necessary.
Plans are for the first semester to feature 83 instructional days. The second semester will have 90 days.
Dennis Balch, Attendance Supervisor for the school system, said the new calendar must be approved by the state board before it becomes official.
Darla Morgan, fourth district board member and nurse practitioner, urged members of the community, especially parents and students, to be more proactive this year when it comes to getting a flu shot.
“I think we may be hit with a double whammy if students come to school with the flu or COVID-19. It would really help if people are more proactive in receiving a flu vaccine,” Morgan said.
Morgan also fears the worst when it comes to the virus spreading while student athletes are on the field or court.
“Don’t let athletes play if you think they have symptoms. I feel we may have a lot of cases enter our schools that way.”
During the meeting the board also approved several budget transfers and amendments.
The next regularly scheduled board of education meeting will be held in September.
