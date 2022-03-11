COCKE COUNTY—Lesley Hedgepath Wylie has announced her candidacy for the office of Cocke County Clerk in the May 3 Republican Primary.
Wylie is the daughter of Jenny McNabb Gray and David Hedgepath. Her aunt Janice Butler, retired County Clerk, and uncle Jimmy McNabb who retired from the Cocke County School System, raised her. She is the granddaughter of Della Murr McNabb.
Her family also includes brother Toran Hedgepath and a half brother, Jonathan Daniels.
Wylie, her husband Jake and their seven-year-old son Carver, are all lifetime Cocke County residents. She is the daughter-in-law of Jackie and Debbie Wylie.
Lesley and Jake are proud to have the opportunity to see Carver attend the same schools in Newport and worship at the same church, West End Baptist, as they did growing up in Cocke County.
Wylie said her prior experience in the office makes her the ideal candidate to serve as the next County Clerk.
“In high school I was a Certified Nursing Assistant and worked after school at the Cocke County Convalescent Center. I began working in the Cocke County Clerk's office part-time while in high school. I then was hired full-time, and my main duties centered on issuing Tennessee driver's licenses and groundwater permits. I also assisted with the rafting program. I have more than 20 years experience in the clerk's office and knowledge of almost all functions of the office.”
Wylie said she never looked at working for the citizens of Cocke County as a "job" because she always saw it as a career.
If elected, Wylie said she will provide every resident, business owner or employee in Cocke County the service they deserve from an elected official.
“I love the citizens of Cocke County and enjoy clerical work. It is my desire to work closely with the customers to make their trips to the clerk's office productive and satisfying in a friendly business-like way. The office belongs to the citizens of the county. I want the Cocke County Clerks Office to once again be a leader in East Tennessee and the state.”
In order to achieve this goal, Wylie pledges to update the technology in the County Clerk’s office so it is on par with top offices in the state of Tennessee. Further, she will strive to make sure Deputy Clerks have the necessary training to preform all the duties and responsibilities of the office.
“I want Cocke County to have access to all technology that is available to other counties. Cocke County citizens deserve a clerk's office as good or better than others in the state. There is technology that is available and I will work to get it.”
Wylie said she will be on the job, working with the clerks to provide the best service possible to the citizens of Cocke County.
“I want the clerk's office to be a place where employees look forward to coming to work each day. I will work closely with employees to make sure everyone is treated fairly and the same. Most all functions in the clerk's office are state-mandated in how the clerks must handle the work. I will work closely with state officials and county clerks' organizations to make sure all mandates are being fulfilled.”
Wylie asks that when you cast your vote, please consider her for the position of Cocke County Clerk. To learn more or get to know Wylie, visit her Facebook page Lesley Hedgepath Wylie for Cocke County Clerk.
