A Cocke County High School girls basketball coach and assistant have been ordered by a court to undergo counseling and anger management.
Lady Red head basketball coach Christopher Mintz and team statistician Erin Moore, who were each arrested March 7 on mutual charges of domestic assault, will likely have their records expunged upon completion of the court-ordered counseling and anger management.
The case was heard Friday in Cocke County Sessions Court by Judge Dennis Roach.
Both Mintz and Moore had been previously released after posting bonds of $7,500 each.
Per a Newport Police Department report regarding the March 7 event, Moore and Mintz said they were arguing over potentially ending their relationship. Moore stated Mintz had choked her and slammed her to the ground. Mintz stated Moore had thrown his belongings all over the residence and struck him multiple times with a curtain rod that was torn off the wall.
Mintz, per the report, appeared to have a scratch to the nose area. When examining Moore’s neck, the officer reports not seeing any redness or physical marks. Police were unable to determine the primary aggressor and both were placed under arrest for domestic assault.
Mintz just completed his third season as the head coach of the Cocke County High School Lady Red basketball team. He has compiled a three-year record of 59-31 overall and 17-9 in district play, including going 20-12 this past season and 6-2 in district. Under Mintz, the Lady Red have advanced to the Region 1-3A semifinals in each of the past two seasons.
Mintz teaches physical education at the school in addition to his coaching duties.
Prior to his arrival at CCHS, Mintz coached for 12 years at Cherokee High School in North Carolina. He also played college football for the University of North Carolina and Gardner-Webb University.
“The Cocke County Board of Education is investigating the incident regarding Chris Mintz and Erin Moore,” said Assistant Director of Schools Casey Kelley in a statement provided to The Newport Plain Talk on March 10. “We will reserve comment on specifics of the investigation pending the resolution of the legal process.”
The Newport Plain Talk has reached out to Cocke County Schools for further comment.
