NEWPORT—The Cocke County Election Commission announces the start of the candidate qualifying period, beginning Monday, December 20, 2021, for several offices on ballot in 2022.
Nominating petitions will be available for the following countywide offices: County Mayor, General Sessions Judge, Trustee, Sheriff, Circuit Court Clerk, Sessions Court Clerk, County Clerk, Register of Deeds and Superintendent of Roads.
Petitions will also be issued for Fourth Judicial District offices: Circuit Court Judge Part I, Circuit Court Judge Part II, Circuit Court Judge Part III, Circuit Court Judge Part IV, Chancellor, District Attorney General and Public Defender.
The election commission will issue petitions for the preceding positions at its office in the Courthouse Annex, 360 E. Main Street, Room 130, Newport, weekdays beginning Monday, December 20, 2021, through noon Thursday, February 17, 2022.
All petitions for these positions must be filed in the election office by the qualifying deadline of noon on February 17. Candidates should also file an Appointment of Political Treasurer form before receiving or expending funds for an election.
Candidates for the preceding offices may either qualify to run in the County Primary (May 3, 2022) for the opportunity to be the Republican Party Nominee or Democratic Party Nominee on the County General Election ballot (August 4, 2022), or candidates for these offices may qualify to run as Independent candidates on the August ballot. The qualifying time period for these offices is the same, whether running as a Party Primary candidate in May or an Independent candidate in August.
Candidates for Sheriff and Superintendent of Roads must file additional qualifying paperwork with state boards by February 3, 2022.
Candidates for Fourth Judicial District positions must file their original petition in their home county and certified copies of duplicate petitions in all other counties in the judicial district (Cocke, Grainger, Jefferson, and Sevier) by the qualifying deadline.
The position of Chancellor also takes in the Fifth Judicial District with Chancellor candidates having to file in Blount, Cocke, Grainger, Jefferson and Sevier Counties.
The Cocke County Election Commission is open weekdays from 8 a.m. through 4 p.m. The election commission office will be closed for holidays during the qualifying period on December 24, December 27, December 31, January 3, and January 17. The office may close during any active or imminent ice or snow storms or any such time when public safety would be at risk.
Qualifying petitions for several other county offices at the county district level will not be available until February 7, 2022, including County Commissioner candidates (CLB); Road Commissioner candidates; Constables; and School Board Districts 1, 2, 4 and 6. The CLB, Road Commissioner, Constable, and School Board (1, 2, 4, and 6) candidates will be on the August 4, 2022 County General Election ballot.
The State Primary for Federal and State offices will also be August 4, 2022. Candidates for Governor, U.S. House, State Senate, State House, Republican State Executive Committee, and Democratic State Executive Committee may also pick up petitions beginning February 7.
More information, such as Early Voting location and times, will be announced soon in the local media and online at CockeCountyElection.org. Early Voting for the May 3, 2022 County Primary begins April 13, and Early Voting for the August 4, 2022 State Primary and County General Election begins July 15.
The city elections will be on November 8, 2022.
Register to vote at the Cocke County Election Commission office or online at GoVoteTN.gov. Voter registration deadline is 30 days before any election date.
