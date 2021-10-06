Since 1192, Food City in partnership with their customers, has conducted their annual Race Against Hunger campaign to raise funds for local non-profit hunger relief organizations.
“Hunger is a serious problem throughout our region. Food City is proud to be a part of the Race Against Hunger,” says Steven C. Smith, Food City’s president and chief executive officer.
Throughout the promotion, customers wishing to donate simply select the desired dollar amount and it is conveniently added to their total. A full 100% of the proceeds go to benefit hunger relief and charitable organizations in the region.
The 2020-2021 Race Against Hunger campaign raised over $600,000. Charities in our area received a portion of the $10,000 that was donated locally. First Christian Church, the Bread Basket, Swannsylvania Baptist Church, Bethel Baptist Church and Living Waters Worship Center were the five chosen to benefit from the campaign.
