COCKE COUNTY—Angie Mathis has announced her candidacy for Sessions Court Clerk in the upcoming May Republican Primary.
She is the daughter of the late Ralph and Claudine Roberts, who she was so thankful to have as parents. Her father Ralph served as 5th District Road Commissioner and Chairman of the Commission before he stepped down due to medical issues.
Mathis said her father enjoyed helping others, and that spirit was passed down to her. She is married to Rodney “Opie” Mathis, who works in the Property Assessor’s Office. They have been married for 17 years and been together for 27 years. The couple have a Chihuahua named Lilly that rules the roost.
After graduating from Cosby High School, Mathis began her 22 years with what was then National Bank of Newport, which transitioned to National Bank of Tennessee. She worked her way up from teller to the position of branch manager. In 2014, Sessions Court Clerk Frankie “Peachie” Cody gave Mathis the opportunity to work for the office as the Deputy Juvenile Court Clerk. She has served in that position for more than nine years.
“I’ve seen a lot and learned a lot in my nine and a half years,” Mathis said, “some heartwarming and insightful and others heartbreaking, but the job must be done.
“I feel that Juvenile Court is the most important court as it pertains to children, who are the most vulnerable of us all. This office also falls under the job of Sessions Court Clerk.”
Mathis said she hopes Cocke County’s residents will consider her when casting their vote on Election Day. She promises to treat each citizen with respect if elected to serve.
“I would like the opportunity to prove to the people of Cocke County that I am dedicated to them and their needs when it comes to this office. I promise you that everyone will be treated with respect and courtesy should I be blessed with being elected to this office. Being nice to someone goes a long way.”
Mathis sees her prior experience as an added bonus as it taught her valuable communication skills. She hopes to put those skills to good use as the next Sessions Court Clerk.
Mathis would also like to upgrade the office’s computer system if she becomes the next head of the department. Doing so would allow the office to accept credit/debit cards payments to make the process much easier. The ability to make payments online is also an item on Mathis’ to do list.
Mathis said she hopes to continue to serve the people of Cocke County to the best of her abilities if elected the next Sessions Court Clerk.
Early voting begins April 13 and runs through April 28. Election day is on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.
