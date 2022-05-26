Deputy Alison Brooks was patrolling the area of Wilton Springs Road when she saw a grey Nissan Altima sitting to the side of the parking lot at Seven Springs Market. The report states that the vehicle appeared to have been involved in a wreck. As Brooks approached the vehicle she noticed it was still running and was missing the left front tire.
Brooks made contact with Rodney Pearson, who was sitting in the passenger seat. Pearson was determined to be the driver of the vehicle. Brooks asked Pearson if he had been involved in a wreck and he stated, “no.” At that time, Lieutenant Jonathan Ochs arrived on scene. Ochs attempted to ask Pearson questions about his vehicle, however, Pearson continued to give confusing answers.
At one point during the investigation, deputies asked Pearson where he thought he was, and he stated on Interstate 85 in Georgia. Due to confusing answers and Pearson not knowing his location, deputies suspected he was under the influence of an illegal substance. Pearson agreed to participate in a Field Sobriety Test and performed poorly on two tests given. He was placed under arrest without further incident.
While conducting a search of Pearson’s vehicle, Brooks found a small bag that contained .67 grams of suspected methamphetamine along with a glass pipe in the glove box. She also learned from Central Dispatch that Pearson had a suspended license out of South Carolina. He was charged with Driving Under the Influence of Drugs, Possession of Schedule II, Unlawful Drug Paraphernalia Uses or Act, Driving While License Suspended and Violation of Implied Consent.
