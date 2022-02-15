NEWPORT—Several educators were granted tenure by the County Board of Education (CBOE) during their February meeting. The board met last week to recognize the recipients and also honor the county’s Teachers of the Year.
Nine individuals received tenure by unanimous vote of the board. Those receiving tenure included Tammy Dudley and Kim Dykes of Edgemont, Joe Boggs of Northwest, Alexandra Holt of Parrottsville, Lisa Miller and Teresa Gilland of Smoky Mountain, Jessica Freeman of Del Rio, and Whitney Laws and Cory Smith of the Central Office.
In addition to granting individuals tenure, the board also recognized the county’s Teachers of the Year.
Educators from across the county are considered for the award each year. Their fellow teachers nominate them with one individual being chosen for each of the three grade groups.
Brooke Norris was named Teacher of the Year for grades Pre-K through fourth. She is a second grade teacher at Smoky Mountain Elementary and has taught there for 13 years.
Henrietta Gregg was named Teacher of the Year for grades five through eight. She is a Tusculum graduate who has served the county school system for two separate stints. Gregg currently teaches seventh and eighth grade math at Bridgeport Elementary.
Ashley Neas-McCaul was named Teacher of the Year for grades nine through twelve. Neas-McCaul, a CCHS grad, began her teaching career at her former high school in 2018. She currently teaches World History, Geography and Sociology. Neas-McCaul also serves as head instructor for the Red Regiment Color Guard and Winter Guard.
After recognizing the two groups, the board returned to normal business with the approval of various expenditures. Board members approved the purchase of an LX49C virtual Driver Trainer for the EMS and Criminal Justice programs. The total cost of the simulator is $14,750, and funding from the SPARC 3 Grant will be used to cover the expense.
Another request approved by the board was for four Type C buses with lifts for the Transportation Department. Each bus will cost $126,972 for a grand total of $507,888.
Seven new Boxlights will be purchased for Centerview Elementary thanks to the board’s approval. The educational tools will be funded through the school’s Title I funds for $19,565.
Smoky Mountain will also be upgrading its technology using Title I funds. The board gave the school permission to purchase 80 Chromebooks with management systems for a total price of $22,480.
One of the final large expenditures approved by board members was for Northwest Elementary. The school requested multiple pieces of equipment to be purchased through Central Technologies. Total cost for all requested items came to $32,269. All costs will also be covered through Title I funds.
Manny Moore, Director of Schools, briefly addressed the board with an update on COVID numbers. Moore said the system is down “one-third in terms of active cases. Things have gone down considerably.”
Casey Kelley, Assistant Director of Schools, updated the board on the recent school safety summit. On Tuesday, February 8, all department heads of all emergency response units met to discuss how to respond to random, specific incidents and explore relationships among first responders.
“I think it was a good meeting and great turnout for the summit,” Kelley said. “I want to thank those who attended for representing the board as well as their employer. There will be more to come from the summit soon.”
Before adjourning the board approved several field trip and bus usage requests for the next few months of the school year.
The board will meet again on Thursday, March 10 at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.