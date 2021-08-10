Details on delta variant

The delta variant is the most-contagious mutation of the novel coronavirus and represents more than 50% of all new U.S. cases as of July.

Recovery from a previous COVID infection provides only minimal antibody protection from variants.

Studies have found efficacy rates of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine against the delta variant range from 64% in Israel, known for doing huge amounts of testing, to 79% in Scotland and 88% across the U.K.

It requires only a few seconds for delta to spread, and its patients, who generally are younger, and often sicker by the time they make it to the hospital. Unlike the original strain, which caused predominant symptoms of fever, cough, and loss of taste and smell, common symptoms of the delta variant — which carries twice the risk of hospitalization — are a headache, sore throat, runny nose and fever.

Pictured: electron microscope image of COVID-19 (yellow) emerging from the surface of a patient's cells (blue/pink)

 U.S. National Institutes of Health-RML via AP file

As of August 9, there were 208 active COVID-19 cases in Cocke County. Thirteen new cases were reported on August 9 alone, bringing the county’s all-time case total to 4,819.

In the last seven days, 149 new cases have been reported, which is more than double the 65 cases reported in the previous seven-day period.

No new fatalities have been reported, leaving the toll at 102 lives lost to COVID in Cocke County.A total of 128 cases have resulted in hospitalization.

More than 570 doses of the COVID vaccine have been administered in the county since last Tuesday, pushing the county total to 29,059 doses. Just over 43% of the population has received at least one dose, and about 38.5% are fully vaccinated.

