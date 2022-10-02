NEWPORT — The Cocke County Regional Planning Commission met on Tuesday evening in the Chancery Courtroom at the Annex. No action was taken because there was not a quorum. However, there was plenty of heated discussion during the evening.
Chairman Phil Morgan apologized to those in attendance when he explained there was not a quorum. Commissioners Gay Webb and Lydia (Leah) Ellis were not in attendance.
County Mayor Rob Mathis told the commission he had two names of individuals to join the commission that he would be submitting to the County Legislative Body (CLB) at the next meeting. He said both individuals had agreed to serve on the commission, and that should rectify the issues of the lack of a quorum when not all members could be in attendance.
In addition to the chairman, board members Linda Hampton-Parker, Secretary Lee Willis and Vice Chairman Mike Johnson were in attendance.
Several residents from the Emerald Pointe housing development, which is located off Highway 25-E near Walters Bridge, were in attendance. Those residents included Patti and Buddy Boggs, Angelle and Kevin McKee, Karen and Bruce Groves.
The Emerald Pointe group was there to express their frustrations and concerns about the housing development not being a legal subdivision. They said the person who spoke at the planning commission regarding the concerns a couple of months ago did not tell the other residents of their plan to attend the meeting, and was not speaking on behalf of everyone in the development.
Patti Boggs explained that in 2012, lots were sold at Emerald Pointe, and they have been battling with the paperwork and legalities of the classification of a subdivision in Cocke County. She said, according to her research, one criteria that the development cannot meet is 15,000 square feet per lot because of the terrain and layout of the development and because all lots have been sold.
“We are asking for a variance because the lot sizes cannot be changed at this point,” she said. “It seems we meet all the other requirements.”
Chairman Morgan said, “I am not sure we can do this. There are laws and guidelines that must be followed.”
In a letter addressing the commission, the Emerald Pointe owners said they know the commission is familiar with the problem. “Through no fault of the home or lot owners, there is much debate as to what is legal and what is simply paper. We have been compiling information for the past four years trying to unravel the mystery of Emerald Pointe. We affirm that we now understand how the puzzle pieces fit together,” the letter stated.
Boggs then had her husband, Buddy Boggs, who is a general contractor, address the commission.
Explaining how the development is not a legal subdivision, East Tennessee Development District (ETDD) Planning Advisor Kathryn Baldwin said, “None of this came before this body, so there was no check of compliance.”
“Everything we have says it is a subdivision. Property appraisers will tell you it all says subdivision as does the documentation from Newport Utilities and Jefferson-Cocke Utility District,” Boggs said.
Secretary Lee Willis, who has served on the commission for several years, said that the property developer had come in wanting to establish a development through the Tennessee Horizontal Property Regime Act, which means the person who buys the property owns only the house or apartment and only the land directly beneath that structure. Any other property is a common area, and owned by the Horizontal Property Regime (HRP).
It was explained that economic development had gotten involved with the Emerald Pointe project and utilities were run there by the county government at cost. Willis said the planning commission was not asked at that time.
He said the property developer, whom he would not mention, “got greedy” and kept changing the project and the plat, so the county attorney at that time declared it “an illegal subdivision of land.”
Members of the Emerald Pointe group kept interrupting Willis and Morgan, and repeatedly were told to stop interrupting and to listen. At some points, members of the Emerald Pointe group disagreed with one another, and the property owners were visibly upset and in disagreement about some issues.
According to the property owners, and according to documents submitted as evidence on behalf of the property owners, the land was developed by Bryan Seigler.
At one time, Mr. Boggs asked if they needed to get an attorney and sue the county. Morgan said if that discussion was starting he would have to end the meeting and refer the matter to the county attorney.
Mrs. Boggs repeatedly asked aloud throughout the meeting, “How do we fix this? Tell us what we need to do.”
The commissioners did ask the group if they had gotten legal guidance regarding the matter, and said a real estate attorney may be able to guide them in the right direction.
Baldwin explained the state requirements for a subdivision, and that at the time the property was developed, it did not comply with the subdivision requirements, so it could not be approved.
All of the property owners explained that they lived in the development, and that their homes — their most valuable assets — were there. They said their homes ranged in value from $500,000 to $1 million. The McKees are currently constructing a home there, and Mrs. McKee said with the current high costs of building materials, their home will cost around $750,000 when complete.
The Boggs pointed out that McNabb’s Bluff, which was part of the development, was signed off on and approved by the planning commission in 2001. The Bluffs at Douglas Lake, which is also an adjoining development according to the property owners, was also approved. They said a handful of lots were annexed from one subdivision into another.
Chairman Morgan explained that “if one property owner does not want it to become a legal subdivision, then it blows the deal.”
The Emerald Pointe owners said there are 58 property owners in the development. If one says “no” to the approval of a legal subdivision, Baldwin and Morgan explained that the approval could not be done.
When Mr. Boggs was asked about a Homeowners Association (HOA), he said there was not one. Baldwin said your HOA needs to hire a real estate attorney. Later, Mr. McKee interjected that there is an HOA and he serves as secretary.
“The HOA officers were elected, and I am secretary. We do have an HOA,” Mr. McKee said.
Mr. Boggs said that the HOA had not done anything to benefit the development, and the past HOA had removed pavement from a road. It was said that in the past decade, homeowners paid more than $300,000 in fees to get nothing in return.
There was then discussion regarding the roadways and the easements.
“How can you have an HOA when you were not approved? You can’t have an HOA when you aren’t a subdivision,” Mr. Boggs said.
One of the others in attendance said they were going to stop paying their HOA dues.
“What do we do? We don’t know what to do!” Mrs. Boggs asked once again.
Willis said, “Nothing would make me more happy right now than if we could solve this. Emerald Pointe has been a contentious issue since day one. We would sit for hours and try to reason with the developer, but he started changing the game.”
It was explained that Willis, as secretary of the planning commission, signed off on the plat for recording purposes only, as indicated on the document that was filed.
Willis said each property owner needed to bring their case to the planning commission if they hoped to make it legal.
“You need a united voice. Not everybody is right and not everybody is wrong. If you all aren’t getting along, it doesn’t help matters. We can’t do anything about it if you all are disagreeing,” Morgan said.
