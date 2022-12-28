Record cold temperatures and blustery winds gave reason for everyone to bundle up over the weekend. The US National Weather Service in Morristown said temperatures were dropping as low as zero degrees, and with the wind gusts, the Lakeway area felt much colder.
In the Newport area, the wind gusts did damage. The plastic signage at Sonic was broken and blown out onto the ground and at Food City West, the sign couldn’t hold up to the strong winds and plastic debris ended up being strewn across the parking lot.
The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA), which supplies electricity to 10 million people in the Tennessee Valley covering 80,000 square miles throughout most of Tennessee, and parts of Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina and Virginia reported seeing an all-time peak demand on Friday, so consumers were asked to work on lowering power demand. Those recommendations included holding off on running the dishwasher and doing laundry.
For a while on Friday, utility companies who purchase power from TVA — including Newport Utilities (NU) and Appalachian Electric Cooperative (AEC) — were required to conduct rolling blackouts in which designated areas had their power shutoff for 15-minute time frames to help reduce the overload on the power grid. However, later in the day, TVA reported it had ended the order.
The order was once again enacted on Christmas Eve, and continued until almost noon. During the 24-hours of Dec. 23, TVA supplied more energy than at any other time in its history – 740 gigawatt-hours, or 740 million kilowatt-hours. The cold also produced a winter record for peak power demand of 33,425 megawatts at 7 p.m. CT when the region-wide average temperature was 9 degrees.
TVA has several power plants. These are the plants that provide power to the TVA region:
- five fossil plants
- three nuclear plants
- 29 hydro plants
- one pumped storage hydroelectric plant
- nine natural gas combustion turbine gas plants
- eight natural gas combined cycle gas plants
- one diesel generator site
- 14 solar energy sites
While higher elevations saw accumulations of snow, most of the area saw only a light dusting on Friday morning. There were some icy spots because of the rain that had fallen on Thursday evening. However, more snow fell on Monday evening, causing some slick spots that lingered until Tuesday.
The Newport Police Department reported two traffic lights on Cosby Highway — one in front of the Walmart Supercenter and one at the Epley Road intersection — were not working for several hours on Friday. Drivers were asked to treat the intersections as four-way stops.
The winds blew over trees and also blew debris into the road, as communities reported trash cans and other items being blown out into the streets. NU also posted a photo on its Facebook page of a utility pole being blown over on Green Acres Road at Lower English Creek. NU had crews out working to address any power outages, such as the one caused by the pole that was blown over.
According to Newport Utilities Communications and Customer Service Manager Sharon Kyser, while there were power outages, they were not as bad as they could have been considering the weather conditions and low temperatures.
Kyser said that two poles broke on Friday because of the strong winds, and she explained that replacing a power pole is a time consuming process. She estimates that 1,000 people lost power because of the broken power poles.
She reported that there were about four major water issues that the utility had to address, including a problem at the medical center regarding a broken water main as well as a water leak at Carson Springs. She said that NU has had crews out working around the clock in the cold temperatures to fix water leaks and power outages. She said that she was notified that water crews were working until 10:30 p.m. on Monday evening to fix water leaks.
“While our crews will come out to turn off water so you can repair a leak, we are responsible for our side of the meter. From the customer’s side of the meter to the house is the customer’s responsibility,” she pointed out.
She said that old infrastructure is a national issue, and that when cast iron gets cold it will contract, then as temperatures rise it will expand. That is when water leaks occur. Ductile iron is being used to replace cast iron, as it is more dependable. In some situations, PVC pipe is used.
“TVA required all utilities that receive power from them to perform the controlled power outages because the TVA system was using more power than ever before,” she explained. “It was to allow TVA to maintain power to the region without any major blackouts or long-term outages.”
TVA energy usage passed its previous record, which was set in 2018.
Jefferson-Cocke County Utility District (JCCUD) General Manager Tommy Bible reported that the gas company did “really well” during the bad weather. “We operated normally the whole time frame,” he said. “We did have to make some propane deliveries, but everything went as planned and there were no abnormal issues.”
Newport Grammar School had a water pipe apparently burst on Friday, creating a skating rink around the school in the area where the pipe burst.
The Cocke County Emergency Management Agency reported that warming stations were set up at the local fire halls to offer some relief to individuals who may have a power outage at their home.
The weather outlook for the rest of this week though appears to offer a much welcome return to milder, more moderate temperatures.
The National Weather Service’s forecast for Newport is for the high temperature to reach 53 degrees with sunny skies for Wednesday. The warming trend is expected to continue through the weekend with a high temperature reaching 61 degrees by Saturday.
Newport Plain Talk Managing Editor Dave Ruthenberg also contributed to this report.
