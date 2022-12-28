Record cold temperatures and blustery winds gave reason for everyone to bundle up over the weekend. The US National Weather Service in Morristown said temperatures were dropping as low as zero degrees, and with the wind gusts, the Lakeway area felt much colder.

In the Newport area, the wind gusts did damage. The plastic signage at Sonic was broken and blown out onto the ground and at Food City West, the sign couldn’t hold up to the strong winds and plastic debris ended up being strewn across the parking lot.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.