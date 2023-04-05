For those who like antiques, collectibles and vintage items, a new shop has opened downtown at 240 East Broadway in the former Men’s Den building. Flatwoods Vintage, Antiques and Retro opened on March 8.
Tina King and Greg Manis decided to open the business to share their love for the unusual and unique items.
“It was our hobby. Collecting antiques and vintage items is something we enjoy, and it spilled over into this shop,” King said.
She explained that she and Manis were redoing their basement, so they started looking for old beer signs and collectibles. She said they wanted the ones that are harder to find and brands that are no longer in business. They started going to estate sales and auctions.
“We ended up with more than we knew what to do with,” she said. “So, we started looking for a place to share the old items. These are things that bring back memories, and that make people smile.”
The shop does not focus on one thing in particular, but instead has a variety of items, such as furniture, clocks, radios, signs, advertising memorabilia, glassware and decorative items.
If you are looking for something and they don’t have it, they can include you on the “want list” where they will try to track down the item for you.
King has a full-time job as a supervisor with the Tennessee Department of Transportation in Jefferson County and Manis works full-time in shipping and receiving for the Jefferson County Board of Education.
Sharon Powell will be working in the shop. She said she loves antiques and vintage items, but does not have a large collection herself.
The shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. It is closed on Monday and Tuesday. The shop will be closed on Easter Sunday.
“We have enjoyed getting to meet people and making new friends. We already have some repeat customers,” King said.
A grand opening and ribbon cutting celebration is set for April 14.
