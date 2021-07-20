The Alive at 25 Driver Safety Training Class will be offered free to students 15-24 on Monday, July 26 at the Walters State Newport Center. The class meets from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. This class is funded by State Farm and developed by the National Safety Council.
“Alive at 25” teaches the importance of personal responsibility and decision-making skills for drivers aged 15-24,” said Dr. Nicole Cardwell-Hampton, coordinator of youth programs in the college’s Division of Workforce Training. Students may take this class before or after getting a driver’s license. The class is limited to 25 students.
To register, visit: https://www.campusce.net/walters/course/course.aspx?catId=39. For more information, contact Cardwell-Hampton at ‘423-585-6756.
