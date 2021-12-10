COSBY—Two Cocke County teenagers are currently under house arrest after they were accused of threatening to shoot students at Smoky Mountain Elementary.
The teenagers were arrested on Wednesday, December 8, after deputies Colby Franco and Danny Reece gathered information through multiple witness statements.
Witnesses claimed threats were made to “shoot several students and shoot the school up.” The teenagers were transported to the Cocke County Courthouse after their arrest to appear before Judge Brad Davidson.
Davidson ordered that both teens be taken to Richard L. Bean Juvenile Detention Center in Knoxville.
C.J. Ball, Chief Deputy of the Sheriff’s Office, said the teens were returned to Cocke County on Thursday, December 9, for their arraignment. Reports show the teenagers face charges of making terrorist threats and intimidation.
Ball said a no contact order is also in place to prohibit the teens from being near the school or participating in any school related function.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.