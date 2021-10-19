NEWPORT—Three Newport Grammar School teachers were granted tenure at the Newport City Board of Education’s October meeting on Monday night. Kindergarten teacher Candi Baxter, Special Education teacher Lisa Herndon, and music teacher Paige Holt were all granted tenure by the board after five years with the school.
The meeting’s workshop began with a presentation from STEM teacher Phillip Lewis, who showed the board a video celebrating World Space Week, which included a clip of fifth and sixth grade Newport Grammar students.
The next item was Mischelle Black’s COVID-19 update, in which she reported to the board that as of Thursday afternoon, the school had six exposed students, seven positive students, and one positive staff member.
Cafeteria Manager Christina Leas informed the board that the school had served over 12,000 reimbursable meals in the month of September. Leas told the board that the cafeteria had received a score of 100 on their first of two health inspections for the year. She also shared that she had received word from over 15 individuals who were interested in substitute positions in the cafeteria.
Federal Programs Supervisor Amy Messer informed the board that the budgets for the year were awaiting approval from the state and that they would likely be ready for a vote by the next meeting. Messer also told the board that six NGS teachers have started their Fall Reading 360 training, which will bring the school’s total to 16 trained teachers for the program.
Assistant Principal Dustin Morrow presented his report to the board, in which he shared that the first nine weeks ends on Thursday. He also informed the board that the Scholar’s Bowl program that had been approved at the September meeting was up and running and had held two meetings already with plenty of interest from students. Morrow shared that the NGS basketball season will start on November 11, and that the schedule includes nine home games for the season.
Morrow shared that the school’s scheduled open house had been rescheduled to February 10, 2022.
Systems and Assessments Supervisor Dr. Justin Norton shared that six individuals had attended a substitute-training event and that one of them was already on the substitute list for the year. Norton also shared that the school’s ESSER 3.0 application documents were required to be publicized. Norton’s final item was the introduction of the school’s next strategic plan, which is set to be in place at the start of the 2022 calendar year.
Director Sandra Burchette informed the board of the bid that NGS had received from Brockwell Construction for a new bathroom facility in the third grade hallway, which had been dropped from $209,715 to $179,043.
Board Chair Jan Brooks announced that the board’s next meeting was scheduled for November 15. She also shared that since the nine week’s would end before the next board meeting, it would be best for the board to vote this week as to whether they should renew their stance regarding Cohorts for the second nine weeks of the year.
The meeting was officially called to order at 6:20 p.m.
After the board approved the minutes for the September meeting, they moved on to approve several field trips to Newport Cinema 4 and to Ripley’s Aquarium in Gatlinburg.
Next was the approval of tenure for Candi Baxter, Lisa Herndon, and Paige Holt. All three teachers were granted tenure unanimously.
The board moved on to approve a Hat Day fundraiser for the newly formed Scholar’s Bowl program, as well as several fundraisers for Karen Chambers’ extended resource class.
The board approved travel for Michelle Black to several Coordinated School Health events in middle and east Tennessee.
The board also approved travel for school nurse Kathy Ragan to the TSBA convention in Nashville and the TASN conference in Murfreesboro.
The board moved on to approve travel for five staff members to the TASBO conference in Murfreesboro.
Finally, the board approved travel for Director Sandy Burchette to the TSBA conference in Murfreesboro.
The board accepted resignations from Rachel Price and Morgan Benton, and approved the amended budgets for Safe Schools, Volunteer Pre-K, and Coordinated School Health.
The board approved the bid from Brockwell’s Construction for the new third grade bathrooms at a cost of $179,043.00
Finally, the board approved the continued usage of Cohorts for the second nine weeks of the year.
With no other business to address, the meeting was adjourned at 6:35 p.m.
