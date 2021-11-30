Cash Express is holding a toy and coat drive to help individuals in Newport and the surrounding communities. Now through Dec. 15, you can drop off new or used items in excellent condition at Cash Express located at 616 Cosby Highway in Newport.
Any cash donations that are made will be used to purchase toys and coats. The big donation day will be today, Wednesday, Dec. 1, in the parking lot of Cash Express.
The Newport Fire Department will have a truck on hand for any children that would like to see how the vehicle operates. Santa Claus will also stop by to great those who are donating items to the fill the truck campaign.
Cash Express is open Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. They are also open on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. If you have questions about what kind of items to donate, reach out to Cash Express at 423-613-8445.
