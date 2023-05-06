A bail bond company employee sustained minor injuries when was struck by a vehicle as he and another bail bond agent attempted to apprehend two men Tuesday in Parrottsville.

According to an incident report filed by Cocke County Sheriff Deputy Richard Hoover, who responded to 2622 Union Road, the two bail bond company employees, Christopher Williams and Brian Green, were attempting to apprehend Billy Paul McMahan and Leslie McMahan.

