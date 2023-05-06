A bail bond company employee sustained minor injuries when was struck by a vehicle as he and another bail bond agent attempted to apprehend two men Tuesday in Parrottsville.
According to an incident report filed by Cocke County Sheriff Deputy Richard Hoover, who responded to 2622 Union Road, the two bail bond company employees, Christopher Williams and Brian Green, were attempting to apprehend Billy Paul McMahan and Leslie McMahan.
Hoover’s report states both Billy and Leslie McMahan exited the residence and took off on foot. At the same time, a van driven by an unknown male drove toward Green, who was in the driveway, and struck him as he moved out of the way to avoid being run over. Green was struck in the leg and the van then collided with Williams’ vehicle that was parked in the driveway, causing damage to Williams’ vehicle.
Green sustained minor injuries. The van then left the scene.
According to the report, Leslie McMahan was taken into custody by both Williams and Green. Leslie McMahan then stated it was Billy McMahan who was driving the van and fled when the bail agents arrived.
The vehicle was found around 1 a.m. when Hoover received a call from dispatch regarding a suspicious male on Tanasi Drive in Newport and a vehicle parked in the roadway. The male was unable to be located, but the vehicle was still there when Hoover arrived. After checking the vehicle identification number (VIN), he confirmed it was the van from the earlier incident. The van was towed from the scene.
Warrants were placed on file for Billy McMahan for aggravated assault, reckless endangerment involving a deadly weapon, leaving the scene of an accident and failure to exercise due care.
