Tennessee has received its first shipments of oral antiviral treatments for COVID-19, the Tennessee Department of Health said on Thursday. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued an emergency use authorization for two oral COVID-19 treatments: Paxlovid by Pfizer and molnupiravir by Merck.
The U.S. government is buying the pills from Merck and Pfizer and providing them for free, but supplies are currently limited. The first allocation of the drugs to Tennessee is 5,000 courses of molnupiravir and 1,000 courses of Paxlovid, according to the state Health Department.
Early studies indicate the treatments may reduce severe outcomes from COVID-19 including hospitalization or death, but they must be taken as soon as possible once symptoms appear. The pills are intended for those with mild or moderate COVID-19 who are more likely to become seriously ill.
The Tennessee Department of Health is coordinating with Walmart pharmacies to distribute the treatments. Both drugs require a prescription. The new antiviral drugs come as Tennessee experiences a surge in new COVID-19 cases driven by the omicron variant.
