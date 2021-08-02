Cocke County’s Cradle to Career Coalition (C-5) recently gathered with community stakeholders to discuss the collective impact the coalition has had on the area.
C-5’s goals are to help all children in Cocke County enter Kindergarten ready to learn, make sure students exit 3rd grade reading at the appropriate level and help teens graduate high school ready for college or a career.
This is done through the Count Down to Kindergarten (CDTK) series that is featured in the Newport Plain Talk and on radio, work in both school systems to gather data and identify factors that impact cradle to career outcomes, support of all childhood education, and partnering with individuals and organizations to promote kindergarten readiness within their sector.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.