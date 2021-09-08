COCKE COUNTY—The Big Red Fire Choir has been invited to perform in choral residency at Carnegie Hall in New York in June of 2022. The group is currently in the process of fundraising to make the trip possible.
More than $18,000 has been raised towards their overall goal of $130,000. The choir was recently presented with a donation of $1,000 from the Cocke County A&I Fair Association. Choir members performed during the fair and raised another $1,900 through concession stand items.
Several fundraisers have been scheduled for the coming months, and Choir Director Amanda Short hopes the community will help support her group.
“We really need everyone to get behind these kids,” Short said. “Most people don’t know that we have to pay to be able to perform. The opportunity to perform at a venue like Carnegie is extremely exclusive. The magnitude of that moment won’t hit them until they’re on that stage.”
Short said that each choir member is working diligently to support the group’s overall goal. Expenses for the trip are around $2,500 per choir member. That amount does not include the formal wear that is required for each student. The attire for male students is $100 and $70 for female students.
“The students are working together as a unit to make this happen,” Short said. “We have a family and team mentality, and we work every day to get better. This is about so much more than singing. There is a connectedness in music and singing extends the boundaries and relationship between emotions.”
Choir members are excited for the opportunity to perform next June. They have many other performances planned, but none as monumental as Carnegie Hall.
“This is a once in a lifetime experience,” said choir member Malachi Townsend. “Most of us would never be able to afford a trip to New York, let alone perform at Carnegie Hall. It’s very humbling knowing that others thought we were capable of doing something like this.”
Choir member Brody Cabe said his work with the group has molded him into a more confident and outgoing person.
“I didn’t really speak much when I first joined the choir, but over time I’ve learned more about who I am. I am more expressive as a person now,” Cabe said.
About performing at Carnegie Hall Cabe said, “It will be one of the most exciting experiences of my life. It will be a moment that is very hard to out do.”
Starting this month, special choir t-shirts will be available for purchase and donors can have the name of their business printed on the shirts.
The Newport Kiwanis Club has donated a car that will be raffled off at half time of the Senior Night football game at CCHS. Raffle tickets will be available at all home games until Senior Night.
A BBQ lunch fundraiser has been planned for September 24 at Lincoln Avenue Baptist Church from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Rustic Cow and 423 Nutrition currently have donation jars located at their checkouts. They have also planned a special day in which a portion of their sales will be donated to the choir.
Starting in October, the choir will hold a cookie dough sale from the first through the fifteenth of the month. A roadblock will be held at the Walgreens intersection on October 16.
Homemade soap and candles will be available, and a Christmas cake/silent auction will be held later this year.
Members of the public can also sponsor a choir student to help cover their expenses.
To donate to the fundraising efforts, checks can be sent to Cocke County High School. Short asks that donors write CCHS Fire Choir on the pay to portion of their checks and Carnegie Hall in the memo line.
