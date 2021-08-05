The Cocke County School District continues to work with state and local agencies, including the local health department and school board, to draft and implement guidelines for students as they have returned to school.
Although the district cannot guarantee an environment that is entirely free of COVID risks, they have and will continue to mitigate health and safety concerns for staff and students during the pandemic.
The district does not plan to offer a full-time virtual option during this school year. The traditional schedule and in-person attendance will continue as long as conditions for COVID spread are not considered as high risk for the area. Distance learning days may be required during periods of quarantine, school or system closure. If there is a surge in cases or new health guidance for the county or state, parents should be prepared for the potential of optional schedules or periods of quarantine.
The decision to follow a blended schedule or to close the classroom, school or entire system will be determined by the Director of Schools based on current health conditions and updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.