COSBY—The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office has released details surrounding an investigation resulting in the arrest of a Cosby man for rape and incest late last week.
Sheriff officials identified the male as Kenneth Jeffery Phillips, 58, Mountain Cove Road.
On Sunday, July 12, deputies were dispatched to the 300 block of Mountain Cove Road to speak with a female subject.
Upon arrival, Deputy Dylan Norton came in contact with the female caller, who said as she entered a bedroom, she observed the 17-year-old juvenile lying on the bed with Phillips standing over her with his pants unzipped exposing himself.
Phillips reportedly admitted to having sexual intercourse with his daughter, who has a disability.
The juvenile victim told deputies she said, “No” when Phillips made an advance towards her.
Phillips was arrested without further incident.
Detective LT. Chris Barnes is investigating the incident.
