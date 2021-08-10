NEWPORT—Members of the Tennessee Picnic Association held a wide variety of events this past weekend as part of the 8th of August Celebration.
COVID-19 canceled the event in 2020, so the association was more than glad to see the annual event return for 2021.
Established nearly 80 years ago as a time for families who had left Cocke County in search of better opportunities to return to their roots, the event has grown over the years.
The celebration focuses on Cocke County’s African-American heritage and community.
The event kicked off with a Harrah’s Casino bus trip on Friday morning, followed by a tour of the newly renovated Tanner Building that evening.
Saturday’s events started bright and early with the Dr. Dennis Branch 5k Walk/Run at the Newport City Park. The park played host to the annual lunch later that afternoon.
The day wrapped up with the River Walk Block Party held behind Newport City Hall. DJ Sterl the Pearl (Sterling Henton) provided musical entertainment throughout the evening.
City of Newport Mayor Roland “Trey” Dykes is the President of the Tennessee Picnic Association. Dykes said the association focused on having low-risk outdoor activities that were COVID safe.
“We lost some momentum last year due to the pandemic,” Dykes said.
“This was supposed to be a big year as we usually do things in much larger fashion during odd years. Things are usually spread out over four to five days, but we scaled back to two this year.
“I’m sure COVID has cost us some visitors but we’ve had a great turnout. Getting back to a sense of normalcy has been huge for us. We tried to have events that we could do outdoors so we wouldn’t have to worry about as many restrictions.”
New for this year were the dozens of In Memory boards that were created to honor members of the community that have passed away.
Multiple generations of families were honored, and the boards gave attendees an opportunity to remember those who were taken far too soon.
The main sponsors for this year’s celebration were the City of Newport and the Cocke County Government.
Other sponsors included Bush’s, the Grease Rack, Commercial Bank, Best Western, Newport Federal, WNPC, Askew Realty, Westmorland Dentistry, Tennessee State Bank, Farm Bureau, Monterrey, Alderman Steve Smith and Edgewater.
