NEWPORT—The Newport City Board of Education encouraged the formation of a competitive Robotics Team at their most recent meeting. Seventh grade science teacher Melanie Coffey presented the idea to the board, sharing that the students would participate in competitions through the Robotics Education Competition Foundation (REFC).
The program would also act as a stepping stone to learn popular coding languages, such as Python. The board gave their general approval of the idea, and board member David Perryman added that in looking for perspective team members, it’s important to cast a wide net not only for students who excel in the classroom, but also those who work well in teams and work well with their hands.
“I have one student who drives every teacher crazy, but that kid can build anything and code anything. His application answers were the best in the whole group,” Coffey responded.
Seth Butler and Jan Brooks both shared their support for the idea.
The meeting workshop led off with a COVID-19 update from School Health Coordinator Mischelle Black, who, along with Director Sandra Burchette, shared a desire to rework a COVID protocol that would only exclude positive students rather than their entire classes. In general, the board was supportive of the change and shared a desire to eventually return to pre-pandemic practices.
Cafeteria Manager Christina Leas shared that the school had served 17,174 meals in the month of March, including 11,535 lunches and 5,639 breakfasts. She echoed the earlier sentiment of returning to normal practices, with intent to return to normal serving and seating in the cafeteria at the start of the next school year.
Newport Grammar Principal Michael Short reminded the board of upcoming important dates, including Spring testing, which began on Tuesday. Short also shared plans for summer school themes, which would allow teachers to choose unique units to teach over the summer.
Assistant Principal Dustin Morrow shared the success of the school’s fundraiser for the Isaiah 117 house, noting that the school had already raised over $3,000 in change, and that they would actually need to cut the fundraising window short to be able to process all the change.
Federal Programs Supervisor Amy Messer shared that the Federal Programs funding had just come in to the school, and that work on a budget would begin shortly. She also shared that dates and speakers were set for three in-service days, including Beth Houf, author of Lead like a PIRATE, as well as Marisol Rerucha and Matt Miller.
Dr. Justin Norton reported to the board regarding Systems and Assessments. His main item was the beginning of testing, as TCAP began on Tuesday and other testing was set to follow.
Director Burchette shared updates regarding the ongoing construction projects in the third grade bathroom and on the roof. Both projects had hit small road bumps, but Burchette assured the board they were both still making progress.
Board Chair Brooks announced that May’s meeting is scheduled for May 16, though the board may call an additional meeting on May 2 if needed.
With the workshop taken care of, the meeting was officially called to order at 6:39 p.m.
March’s minutes were approved unanimously. The board went on to approve eight field trips, as well as a Hat Day fundraiser for NGS cheerleaders.
The board also approved the “Policy for Access to Public Records Maintained by the School District,” approved travel for Sergeant Justin Vinson to attend a training that certifies him to offer CPI training, and accepted the resignation of RTI teacher Karen Hannah.
The board also officially approved the formation of Mrs. Coffey’s Robotics Club and approved an option for next year’s academic calendar.
Their final item of business was to approve the change in COVID protocol, allowing the school to exclude only positive students, rather than the entire class of a positive student.
