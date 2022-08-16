Claudine Whaley

NEWPORT—Cocke County Emergency Management Agency (CCEMA) Director Joe Esway addressed the CLB board this week regarding the search for missing Gatlinburg resident Claudene Whaley.

A Silver Alert was issued on the afternoon of Monday, Aug. 8, for Whaley. She was last seen leaving her home in Gatlinburg on Sunday, Aug. 7, at approximately 5 p.m. when she left to to pick up dinner from Subway. Video footage showed Whaley’s white 2007 Toyota Highlander heading toward the Great Smoky Mountains National Park (GSMNP). She never returned home.

