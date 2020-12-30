Newport Utilities Water crews will be working tonight, December 30, 2020 on Upper Bogard Road at McGaha Chapel Road. Crews will be making a tap for the new waterline; this work will require road closure.
Signs will be used to redirect local traffic. NU Water crews will begin the road closure around 9 p.m. so that equipment can be moved in.
Work is expected to begin by 10 p.m. and should be completed by 2 a.m. December 31, 2020.
NU asks that everyone be aware of crews working in and around the road and observes the traffic signs for the safety of our crews and the public.
