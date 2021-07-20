As you drive or walk through downtown Newport you may notice wooden story boards lining the sidewalk. These boards are part of the downtown StoryWalk that hopes to create a fun learning activity for families.
The StoryWalk is a project created by Unify Cocke County. Each box contains specific pages of a book that will be changed out monthly. Families can walk through downtown and visit local businesses while reading the book along the way. The StoryWalk begins at the Newport Plain Talk and ends at Stokely Memorial Library.
A ribbon cutting was held to celebrate the kick off of the StoryWalk and City of Newport Mayor Roland “Trey” Dykes and County Mayor Crystal Ottinger, read a joint proclamation to celebrate 100 days of summer reading.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.